Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,850 ($24.17).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) alerts:

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) stock opened at GBX 1,634.50 ($21.35) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,541.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,396.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. Imperial Brands PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,072 ($27.07).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 20th will be given a GBX 48.01 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, February 20th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 121.44%.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 10,083 shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, for a total transaction of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 15,000 shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £227,550 ($297,295.53).

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.