Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Reaches $6.44 on Top Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $6.44 or 0.00017351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $97.40 million and approximately $33.10 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00116663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00064463 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00242378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,846.62 or 0.88487270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00058836 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,123,242 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

