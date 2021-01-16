Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFF) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $33.24. 29,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 15,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.