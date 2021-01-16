Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39. 9,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 9,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 883.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000.

