Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:UAPR) Stock Price Down 0%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:UAPR) was down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.