Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Down 0.5%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (BATS:UJAN)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.71 and last traded at $29.79. 63,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.