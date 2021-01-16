Insight Chain Price Tops $1.70 on Major Exchanges (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $595.00 million and $2.77 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain Token Profile

Insight Chain is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

