Insolar 24-Hour Volume Tops $159,145.00 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Insolar has a total market cap of $251,967.39 and approximately $159,145.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One Insolar token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

