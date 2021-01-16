IOTA Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $63.31 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00060529 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000136 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

