iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.52 and last traded at $71.34. 1,934,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 816,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 487,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after purchasing an additional 49,221 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter.

