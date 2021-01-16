iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:EAOR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:EAOR) were down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.37. Approximately 2,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.