iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,458,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,877,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,100,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,798,000 after purchasing an additional 110,139 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 376,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 79,614 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 97,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.