iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTA) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 9.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

