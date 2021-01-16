iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 30.0% in December

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EWZS stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. 18,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,376. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWZS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 59,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 102,245 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 245,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.