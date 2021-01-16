iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Up 38.4% in December

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the December 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,593,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.