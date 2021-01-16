J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,036 ($13.54).

JDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock opened at GBX 1,121 ($14.65) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 985.61. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,627.08 ($21.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.24.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 431,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23), for a total value of £5,031,290 ($6,573,412.59).

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

