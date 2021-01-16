J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,469. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in J2 Global by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 333,241 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 41.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 682,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,883 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

