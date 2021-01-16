Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) Trading Up 1.3%

Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,365 ($17.83) and last traded at GBX 1,334 ($17.43). Approximately 426,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 470,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,317 ($17.21).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,381.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.21.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29), for a total transaction of £7,000,000 ($9,145,544.81).

Jet2 plc (JET2.L) Company Profile (LON:JET2)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

