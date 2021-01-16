Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $422.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $161.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

