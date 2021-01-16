Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $617,625 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

