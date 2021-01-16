Keep3rV1 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.92 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for $328.28 or 0.00879679 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $65.66 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours: Get Keep3rV1 alerts: Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00116835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00064034 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00248532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,114.93 or 0.88737856 BTC.

Keep3rV1's total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1's official website is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

