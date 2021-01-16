Lamden Price Tops $0.0269 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. Lamden has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $41,604.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

