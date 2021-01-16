Landcadia Holdings III (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) Shares Up 0.4%

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $11.35. 432,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 95,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

