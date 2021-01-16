Largo Coin Price Tops $9.86 on Exchanges (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Largo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.86 or 0.00026561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Largo Coin has a market capitalization of $174.51 million and $436,454.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00044855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00116537 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00064235 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00242377 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,489.98 or 0.90231398 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 50,737,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,752 coins. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin . The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

