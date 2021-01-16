Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Update

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,712,000 after acquiring an additional 835,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lazard by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 555,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,734,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 287,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 814,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 277,701 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $45.61 on Friday. Lazard has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

