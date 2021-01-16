Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

LEN stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Lennar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

