Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.89

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $15.46. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 27,394 shares.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $327.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.89 million. Analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Lifetime Brands’s previous dividend of $0.04. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 292,481 shares during the period. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

