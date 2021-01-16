LINKA Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. LINKA has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $19,759.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00059008 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00510451 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005815 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043853 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.39 or 0.04179880 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013106 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016364 BTC.
LINKA Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “
Buying and Selling LINKA
LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .
