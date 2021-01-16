Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Down 27.9% in December

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Liquid Media Group stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Liquid Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 2,141.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

