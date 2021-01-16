Lisk One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.66 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003696 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $173.41 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008556 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,954,030 coins and its circulating supply is 126,968,792 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

