Lite Access Technologies Inc. (LTE.V) (CVE:LTE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (LTE.V) (CVE:LTE) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 126,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 558,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59.

About Lite Access Technologies Inc. (LTE.V) (CVE:LTE)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro ducts and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Product and Fibre Optic Installation. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services that are used in various communication networks.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lite Access Technologies Inc. (LTE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lite Access Technologies Inc. (LTE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.