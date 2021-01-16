Litecoin Trading Down 13.5% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $147.75 or 0.00398032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.79 billion and $8.36 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,290,779 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

