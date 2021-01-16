Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 44,030 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $255,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Apple by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,897,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,565,110,000 after buying an additional 2,303,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 15,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

