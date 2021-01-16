LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $3.96. LSB Industries shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 190,368 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.91.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 36.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in LSB Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LSB Industries by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

