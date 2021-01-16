Lunyr (LUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $97,650.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $248,810.30 and $97,650.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00499858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.69 or 0.04198698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

