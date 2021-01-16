Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Short Interest Update

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,200 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $274,342.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,084.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,732 shares of company stock worth $2,478,005 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 221.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 180.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN remained flat at $$94.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 705,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,401. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magellan Health has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

