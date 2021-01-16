Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $323,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,445. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

