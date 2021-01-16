Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $10,035,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,607,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,543,111,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $323.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.95. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

