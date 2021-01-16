Matryx Market Cap Achieves $633,904.57 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Matryx has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Matryx has a total market cap of $633,904.57 and approximately $73,669.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matryx token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Matryx Profile

Matryx (MTX) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Token Trading

Matryx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

