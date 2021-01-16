Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Stock Price Up 1,214.3%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) shares rose 1,214.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PDDPF)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

