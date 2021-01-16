MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Up 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 45.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $79,763.76 and approximately $85.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021470 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 103.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 134.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001314 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

