Melon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.07 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Melon has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $59.94 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $40.58 or 0.00110628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00518954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.49 or 0.04232517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016366 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,188 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

