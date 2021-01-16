Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Merus reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $678.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

