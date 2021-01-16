Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $8.86 million and $424,367.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,272.79 or 0.03469977 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00021842 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,661,811 coins and its circulating supply is 79,661,707 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.