MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Trading 14% Higher

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD)’s share price traded up 14% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.05. 2,202,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,694,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

