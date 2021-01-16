Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $212.65 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

