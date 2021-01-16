Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Short Interest Down 26.6% in December

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 549,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 180,462 shares during the period. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLND. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 380,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,360. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

