MIR COIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00050011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00118194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00065742 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00253085 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,692.82 or 0.93891802 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.