Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Cap of $37.76 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.76 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00004442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00047044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00116584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064389 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00243426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,310.37 or 0.90151606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,008,419 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

