Mirrored Apple Price Hits $132.20 on Top Exchanges (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be purchased for $132.20 or 0.00356128 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $69,947.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00116663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00064463 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00242378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,846.62 or 0.88487270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00058836 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 40,434 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

